Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, June 10

Friday Preview

Softball: Shenandoah at Clarinda

Info to know: The Clarinda and Shenandoah softball teams match up this evening in a game that was supposed to be played during the first week of the season, but was postponed because of wet grounds. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Cardinals come in 5-9 overall and 2-5 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference and are coming off a loss to Glenwood Thursday. The Fillies are 5-7 overall and 2-5 in the conference and are coming off a loss to Creston Thursday. The two teams play again six days from now in Shenandoah. The Cardinals and Fillies split two meetings last season.

Baseball: Glenwood at Clarinda – Doubleheader

Info to know: The Cardinals and Rams begin and finish their season series this evening in Clarinda. These games are being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the games at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Clarinda is 8-2 on the season, 5-2 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference and is coming off a loss to Creston Wednesday. The Rams are 6-3 overall and 4-3 in conference play and are coming off a win over Carroll Wednesday. The Cardinals and Rams are both in a group of six teams within one game of each other between second and seventh place in the conference. The teams split two meetings last season.

Softball: Stanton at Essex

Info to know: The Essex Trojanettes are at home for the third time this week and start a two-day home-and-home series with Stanton this evening as the two will meet in Stanton Saturday. Somebody will pick up their first win tonight as the Trojanettes are 0-5 overall and 0-1 in the Corner Conference and coming off a loss to Southwest Valley Thursday. The Viqueens are 0-10 overall and 0-3 in the conference and are coming off a loss to East Union Thursday. Stanton won both meetings between the teams last season.

Baseball: Stanton at Essex

Info to know: The Trojans and Vikings also start a home-and-home two-day series this evening. The Trojans are 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the Corner Conference and are coming off a loss to Southwest Valley Thursday. Stanton comes in 3-5 on the season, 2-1 in conference play. The Vikings lost to East Union Thursday. The two meet again in Stanton Saturday. They split two meetings last season.

MINK League Baseball: Clarinda A’s at Sedalia

Info to know: The A’s make the trip to Sedalia for a matchup that features the first place teams in the North and South Divisions of the MINK League. After home wins over Nevada each of the last two evenings, the A’s are 6-1 on the season, 5-1 in the MINK and are taking on a Sedalia team tonight that is 5-2 in league play. This is the first of four meetings between the A’s and Bombers this season.