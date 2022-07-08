Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, July 8

Info to know: The A’s wrap up their four-game road trip with a second game in Nevada in as many nights. It hasn’t been a friendly road trip for the A’s as they are just 1-2, including a loss at Nevada last evening. The A’s continue to be tied for first in the MINK League’s North Division with St. Joseph. The A’s are currently 20-10 in league play. The Griffons are last in the MINK South at 11-20. This the final scheduled meeting between the A’s and Griffons this season. Clarinda is 2-1.