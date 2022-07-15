Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, July 15

Info to know: The A’s travel to Chillicothe for the second game of their five in a row on the road. The A’s also try to build on a six game winning streak that has extended their lead for best record in the MINK League to three games. The Mudcats are last in the North by quite a bit and would need a very impressive last week and a half, and some help, to even get into postseason contention. The A’s have won all five games against the Mudcats this season. After this evening, they’ll finish the season series next Friday in Clarinda.