Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Friday, July 1

Friday Preview

Softball: Essex at Orient-Macksburg

Info to know: This is a first round tournament game in the Class 1A Region 3 Tournament. The winner of this game advances to Wednesday’s second round and will play at Southeast Warren. The Trojanettes come in with a 6-14 record and are 1-2 over the last week with a win over East Mills and losses to Shenandoah and Griswold. The Bulldogs are 9-17 on the season and have played just once in the last week, a Monday win over Melcher-Dallas. Brianne Johnson leads the Trojanettes with 16 hits. Johnson, Cindy Swain and Brooke Burns all have a team-best 10 runs scored and Tori Burns leads the team with six RBIs. Tori Burns has thrown 73 of the team’s 104 innings. She has 103 strikeouts and a 3.84 ERA. Emma Boswell leads the Bulldogs with 48 hits and 37 RBIs. Christa Cass has the team lead in runs scored with 34. The Bulldogs have three pitchers that have thrown between 44 and 55 1/3 innings. Boswell has 61 strikeouts and a 4.17 ERA in 55 1/3 innings. Kinsey Eslinger has 25 strikeouts and a 4.00 ERA in 49 innings and Cass has 46 strikeouts and a 6.84 ERA in 44 innings. The teams haven’t played during the careers of the current players and don’t share any common opponents this season.

Softball: Sidney at Riverside

Info to know: This is a first round tournament game in the Class 1A Region 3 Tournament. The winner of this game advances to Wednesday’s second round and will play at Exira/EHK. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Cowgirls have a 7-10 record and are 1-2 in the last week with a win over Fremont-Mills and losses to Griswold and Stanton. The Bulldogs are 6-19 and have played just once in the last week, a loss to Thomas Jefferson Tuesday. Kaden Payne leads the Sidney offense with 18 hits and she is even with Fallon Sheldon for the team lead with nine RBIs. Sheldon and Makenna Laumann share the team lead in runs scored with 12. Laumann has thrown 64 of the team’s 79 innings this season and has 44 strikeouts and a 5.58 ERA. Elly Henderson leads the Riverside bats with 30 hits and 31 runs scored. Ayla Richardson easily has the most RBIs on the team with 27. Richardson has thrown 136 1/3 of the team’s 145 innings. She has 96 strikeouts and a 7.75 ERA. These teams met June 11 at the Riverside Tournament, a game the Bulldogs won 7-3.

MINK League Baseball: Jefferson City at Clarinda A’s

Info to know: For the second straight night the A’s and Renegades match up in Clarinda. The A’s are hoping for more of the same from last night when they beat Jefferson City 10-1. This is the final scheduled meeting of the season between Clarinda and Jefferson City. The A’s are 2-1 against the Renegades this season. The A’s lead the MINK North with a 17-7 league record while Jefferson City is third in the South at 9-13.