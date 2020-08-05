The 2020 summer sports season is one that won’t be forgotten anytime soon, mainly because the athletes were simply able to play.
After health and safety concerns due to COVID-19 wiped out the entire spring sports season and in-person schooling was shut down in March, softball and baseball teams from across the state were allowed to return to practice June 1 and the first games took place June 15.
The summer sports season also saw the sports desks of the Clarinda Herald-Journal and Shenandoah Valley News merge. Clarinda and Shenandoah sports as well as Essex and Sidney are all now being covered by the same department. A new Facebook page “Page County Newspapers Sports” was created to expand coverage.
All Clarinda, Shenandoah, Essex and Sidney athletes are eligible for the summer SVN/CHJ All-Area Team. The team takes the top 20 athletes from those schools, 10 boys and 10 girls, and splits them evenly into a first and second team.
This summer season had several athletes who could have made an argument for inclusion on the team. There were more than 40 considered. The members of the team are seen later in this story, but first a season recap.
Clarinda baseball started fast with four wins in its first five games. The Cardinals struggled at times from there, but won two district tournament games to advance to a district final. They nearly came back to beat Treynor, who qualified for the state tournament, in that game.
Clarinda softball lost its first nine games of the season, all in Hawkeye 10 Conference play. The Cardinals had some close calls in those losses, and continued to improve. Their hard work paid off with a four-game winning streak near the end of the season, an impressive run for a young team that continues to build.
Shenandoah softball won its first five games of the season, scoring 10 or more runs in all five. The Fillies finished the summer with a coverage area best 12 wins, but couldn’t find a big hit in a regional tournament loss to Red Oak.
Shenandoah baseball earned 1-0 victories over Clarinda and Red Oak on the first two days of the season. The strong start, which included a couple close conference losses, helped the Mustangs to the number two seed in the district tournament and a first-round bye. The Mustangs had just two wins after the first two days, however.
Sidney baseball won an outright Corner Conference championship. The Cowboys were at least two games better than everyone else in the league, which is quite impressive in a five-game conference season. Sidney advanced to its first district final in five years where it ran into a St. Albert team that won part of the Hawkeye 10 Conference title and advanced to the state tournament.
Sidney softball won a share of the Corner’s regular season title, giving their senior class at least a share of every conference title in softball, volleyball, basketball and track and field during their careers. The Cowgirls saw some young athletes really step up during the season as they finished with eight wins.
Essex softball returned to the field after sharing the sport with Stanton last year. The Trojanettes and first-year coach Kim Burns came close to winning a few different times, but couldn’t pick up a win. A big group of eighth graders showed great potential that better days are ahead.
Essex baseball also had a first-year head coach in Seth Ward. The Trojans were unable to find a win with an extremely young team. They were able to take the field though, and that experience should pay off for the young group.
Starting this summer, each of the four area schools is assured one girl and one boy on the team.
Shenandoah, Clarinda and Sidney all have six members on the team with Sidney having four on the first team and Clarinda and Shenandoah with three. Essex has two second team selections.
The junior class leads the way with nine selections, four on the first team. There are five seniors, three on the first team. The sophomore and freshman classes both have three representatives with the first team having two sophomores and one freshman.
The full team is listed below, starting with the first team. Members are listed alphabetically.
Shenandoah Valley News/Clarinda Herald-Journal Summer Sports Team
First Team
Hallee Fine, senior, Clarinda softball
Fine had a tremendous final season as a Cardinal, hitting .500. She finished the season with 18 hits and five of them went for extra bases, including a home run. She also played tremendous defense behind the plate and was a great senior leader for a young Cardinal team.
Nichole Gilbert, senior, Shenandoah softball
Gilbert finished her outstanding career leading Shenandoah in about every offensive category. She ended the year with 34 hits for a .540 average with seven doubles and 19 RBIs. She was on base at a .618 clip and slugged better than .650. This is the third straight year she has earned summer honors and second year in a row on the first team. She was also a first team selection in the fall and second team in the winter.
Lily Kingsolver, freshman, Sidney softball
Kingsolver began the year as a part-time player, and spent the last half of the season hitting in the middle of the order. The freshman ended the season with 15 hits, including a triple and a home run. She drove in 10 runs. Her batting average as well as on base and slugging percentage were all second best on the team. She also stole 11 bases.
Braden Knight, junior, Shenandoah baseball
Knight was Shenandoah’s top hitter this season with 13 hits. Three of those hits went for extra bases. He drove in eight runs, stole seven bases and led the Mustangs offensively and defensively. He also held down the shortstop position for the Mustangs quite nicely, with a .900 fielding percentage. Knight was also a second team selection this winter.
Olivia Larsen, senior, Sidney softball
Larsen’s summer in the circle probably wasn’t as good as she would have hoped, but she was as good as anyone around with the bat in her hand. She hit .443 with eight of her 27 hits going for extra bases, good for a .607 slugging percentage. She also stole 16 bases from the top of the lineup. In the circle she won six games for the Cowgirls and ended the year with 38 strikeouts and a 4.78 ERA in 63 innings. This is the third consecutive summer Larsen has been a first team selection. She was also a first team pick in the fall and a second team selection last winter.
Cooper Neal, sophomore, Clarinda baseball
Neal ended up as Clarinda’s top arm on the mound. He did most of his work in relief, but earned a postseason start and shut out Shenandoah. He struck out 26 batters in 24 2/3 innings with a 1.14 ERA. Offensively, Neal was second on the team with 19 hits for a .358 average and led the Cardinals with 14 RBIs.
Michael Shull, junior, Clarinda baseball
Shull was at the top of the Cardinal batting order all season and led the team with 20 hits and a .370 batting average. He also stole 15 bases. He was a key part of Clarinda’s pitching staff as well with a 4.30 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings.
Cole Stenzel, sophomore, Sidney baseball
Stenzel caught most games for the Cowboys and his 19 RBIs were easily the most on the team. He finished the year with 11 hits for a .314 average, including two triples and two doubles. He was strong defensively behind the plate with a .966 fielding percentage.
Delanie Voshell, junior, Shenandoah softball
Voshell was Shenandoah’s No. 1 pitcher again this season and struck out 103 batters in 90 1/3 innings. She won eight of Shenandoah’s 12 games and finished with a 4.34 ERA. She also swung the bat at a .343 clip with a home run and 13 RBIs. She also fielded her position well, at a .958 clip. This is the third straight summer Voshell has been honored. She was on the second team the last two seasons.
Leighton Whipple, junior, Sidney baseball
Whipple was a key part of Sidney’s conference championship season both on the mound and with the bat. He won four games on the mound for the Cowboys and had 35 strikeouts and a 3.00 ERA in 23 1/3 innings prior to Sidney’s district final. He also hit .414 with 12 hits, including a triple. He led the team with 20 runs scored and 21 stolen bases.
Second Team
Emmy Allbaugh, freshman, Clarinda softball
Allbaugh hit .375 for the season from the number two spot in the lineup. She walked nine times to put her on-base percentage above .500 for the year. Her nine RBIs were tied for second most on the team. She was also strong defensively at second base, fielding at a .911 percentage.
Macee Blank, junior, Shenandoah softball
Blank received the chance to swing the bat to start the season and never let Shenandoah’s coaching staff take the bat out of her hand. She had an incredible first week and finished with a .389 average while also taking care of the defense behind the plate with a .928 fielding percentage. Her 19 RBIs tied for the team lead.
Makayla Fichter, junior, Clarinda softball
Fichter didn’t have the number of hits or batting average Fine did to earn first team honors, but she equaled Fine’s five extra base hits, including a home run to slug .500. She also led the team with 12 RBIs, hitting in the middle of the Cardinal lineup.
Courtnee Griffin, junior, Shenandoah softball
Griffin was Shenandoah’s top extra-base threat with five doubles and two home runs as part of her 17 hits. Her 18 RBIs was just one off the team lead. She hit .298, but was on base at nearly a .400 mark and slugged almost .500. She was also strong defensively at first base with a .973 fielding percentage.
Tucker Hadden, junior, Essex baseball
Hadden led the Trojans with six hits and hit .316. He was also Essex’s top pitcher, making four of the team’s nine starts on the mound, striking out nine over 13 innings.
Nick Mather, senior, Shenandoah baseball
Mather had a very strong season on the mound with a 2.10 ERA in 30 innings pitched. He earned two of Shenandoah’s four wins and earned the save in another game, striking out 25. Offensively, he had two hits in 18 at-bats.
Will Oswald, senior, Sidney baseball
Oswald ended the season with 10 hits and a .357 batting average. He walked seven times and was hit by a pitch six times for a .561 on-base percentage. He also ended the year with two doubles and two home runs. Both home runs came in the Corner Conference regular season clinching win over Stanton. His 12 RBIs were second most on the team. He stole 16 bases. Oswald was also a second team pick in the fall.
Garett Phillips, sophomore, Sidney baseball
Phillips continued his strong sophomore year as a key part of Sidney’s successful summer. He won three games on the mound and finished with a 3.50 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 24 innings. He also hit .324 with the bat with 11 hits and six RBIs. He was also strong on defense with a .933 fielding percentage.
Wyatt Schmitt, freshman, Clarinda baseball
Schmitt led Clarinda’s pitching staff most of the season with six starts and a 4.06 ERA. He gave up just nine hits and struck out 34 in 20 2/3 innings. Schmitt was in the lineup every day and hit .220 with nine hits and 11 RBIs. He also stole six bases.
Sami York, junior, Essex softball
York shared the team lead with six hits and drove in a team-best five runs. She had a double and a home run among her six hits in helping lead a young Trojanette team.
Look for the 2019/20 all-area team that will combine the entire school year in next week’s edition.
