Strong finish in each set gives Cardinal volleyball home sweep

“It’s an adjustment playing against girls three to four years older than you,” Comstock said. “The speed of the game is a challenge, but that will come when they get older. We just need to execute, get the ball up and go play. Up until about the 20th point (Tuesday), when we would make an error we shook it off, but we would get to 20-21 points and then an error turned into a second error and then a third. When it’s in our favor our hitters are taking care of the ball, but when it comes to crunch time, I felt we played scared.”

Hodges led the Fillies with seven kills. Lantz added six while Jenna Burdorf finished with five winners. Green added two.

Peyton Athen led the Fillies with 13 assists while Aliyah Parker added five.

Macey Finlay led the Shenandoah back line with 12 digs while Hodges added 11. Green and Brooklen Black put up four digs each while Burdorf had two. Green and Cassidy Morris led Shenandoah’s block with three each.

Shenandoah has another conference road match Thursday at Lewis Central.

The Cardinals responded well Tuesday after winning just one match at Saturday’s Red Oak Tournament and Doyle said she continues to be impressed by her setter, Emmy Allbaugh, and her libero, Presley Jobe, so far this season.