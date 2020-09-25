Stickler leads Cardinal volleyball to sweep of Mount Ayr

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clarinda volleyball stepped out of conference and completed a 2-0 week with a 3-0 home win over Mount Ayr, Thursday, Sept. 24.

The set wins were all pretty easy for the Cardinals at 25-12, 25-8 and 25-18.

Teya Stickler reached double digits in three categories, leading the Cardinals with 10 kills and 18 assists. Her 12 digs was tied for most on the team.

Offensively, Jessalee Neihart was right behind Stickler with nine winners while Skylar Kelley contributed six and Faith Espinosa four. Taylor Cole finished the match with four assists.

Cole and Emmy Allbaugh matched Stickler’s 12 digs. Neihart and Kristen Smith finished with eight digs each while Espinosa and Presley Jobe both had seven. Kelley put up two blocks.

The Cardinals were right at 90 percent from the service line with Stickler, Neihart and Espinosa all finishing with three aces. Allbaugh added two.

The Cardinals improved to 5-13 on the season. They don’t play again until Tuesday, Oct. 6, when they host Red Oak.