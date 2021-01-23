State wrestling to stay with usual format

The state wrestling tournament will keep the usual format for this season.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association Board of Control voted Thursday, Jan. 21, to keep the current schedule with COVID-19 precautions and attendance restrictions in place.

The state dual team tournament will take place Wednesday, Feb. 17, and the state traditional tournament Feb. 18-20 in their usual sessions and formats at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Social distancing requirements and COVID-19 related precautions will limit spectator capacity to less than 4,000 tickets per session this year.

Ticketing will be announced by the IHSAA and Iowa Events Center as it becomes available. Participating schools will be contacted first.

Ticket prices have been increased to $15 per session and $20 for the traditional tournament finals.

Cheerleaders will be unable to attend the state traditional tournament as event performers due to space limitations.