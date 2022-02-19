 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Wrestling Recap: Day 3

Logan Green, Clarinda

Clarinda senior Logan Green looks to improve his position and score points in his consolation semifinal match at 285 pounds against Ethan Hooyer of Sioux Center Saturday, Feb. 19, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Hooyer won the match in a sudden victory period, but Green responded by winning his final match to finish fifth.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

DES MOINES – Clarinda seniors Kale Downey and Logan Green finished their career with fifth-place finishes at the final day of the state wrestling championships Saturday, Feb. 19, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Both Cardinals lost their consolation semifinal match to start the day, but then rebounded to end their season and careers with one final win.

Results from the day are below.

Kale Downey (145 pounds)

Kale Downey, Clarinda

Clarinda senior Kale Downey looks to turn Decorah junior Brady Stille on to his back during a Class 2A consolation semifinal Saturday, Feb. 19, at the state wrestling championships. Downey lost the match to Stille 8-5 before responding to win his final match by fall to finish fifth at 145 pounds.

Consolation Semifinal: Lost by decision (8-5) to Brady Stille, Decorah. Downey trailed 6-2 after the first period and 8-3 after two. He rode Stille the entire third period with both of his remaining points coming on stall calls.

Fifth place match: Won by fall (3:40) over Austin Chally, Saydel. Downey and Chally both had takedowns in the first period. Downey added another in the second before turning and pinning Chally.

Downey finishes fifth with a season record of 40-9 and a career record of 143-58.

Kale Downey, Clarinda

Clarinda senior Kale Downey shows off a bit of a smile after pinning Saydel's Austin Chally in the 145-pound fifth place match of the Class 2A state wresting championships Saturday, Feb. 19, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Logan Green (285)

Logan Green, Clarinda

Clarinda senior Logan Green finishes off his win over West Delaware's Cameron Geuther in the 285-pound fifth-place match of the Class 2A state wrestling championships Saturday, Feb. 19, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Green won the match 7-1, his fourth win of the tournament.

Consolation Semifinal: Lost in sudden victory (5-3, SV-1) to Ethan Hooyer, Sioux Center. Green was taken down in the second period, but then took Hooyer down with four seconds to go in the third period to even the match and send it to an extra period. Hooyer was able to get around Green in the extra period to win.

Fifth place match: Won by decision (7-1) over Cameron Geuther, West Delaware. Green earned a takedown in the final seconds of the first period. Then, after an escape, took Guenther down and added two near fall points in the second period.

Green finishes fifth with a season record of 42-3 and a career record over two years of 82-12.

