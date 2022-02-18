State Wrestling Recap: Day 2

Clarinda’s Kale Downey and Logan Green will both finish their wrestling career with state medals.

Both lost a match Friday, Feb. 18, at the state wrestling championships, but Green won twice and Downey once to advance to Saturday’s consolation semifinals.

The consolation semifinals start at 10 a.m. Saturday. Results from Downey and Green’s Friday matches are below.

145: Kale Downey, Clarinda

Quarterfinal: Won by major decision (9-0) over Cale Kirstein (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows). Downey secured a two-point takedown or reversal in each of the three periods and added three near-fall points in the final period.

Semifinal: Lost by fall (1:34) to Cooper Sanders (Vinton-Shellsburg). Sanders took Downey down early and then turned him on his back twice, the second time securing the fall. Sanders entered the tournament ranked No. 1 with just one loss.

Downey will wrestle twice Saturday. He’ll start in the consolation semifinal and then will have either the third or fifth place match.

285: Logan Green, Clarinda

Quarterfinal: Lost by fall (3:33) to Aaron Graves (Southeast Valley). Graves came in ranked No. 3 and took Green down twice and led 4-2 after two escapes. Green tied the match with a takedown in the second period, but gave up a reversal and then was pinned.

2nd Round Consolation: Won by fall (2:25) over Skyler Young (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont). Young came into the tournament ranked No. 10.

3rd Round Consolation: Won by fall (3:50) over Daniel Chavez (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows). Green trailed 5-0 after the first period. He earned a takedown with 43 seconds left in the second period after being given an escape to start the period. He turned Chavez on his back for the win.

Green will wrestle twice Saturday. He’ll start in the consolation semifinal and then will wrestle the third or fifth place match.

Clarinda finishes the day with 22 team points, tied for 23rd in Class 2A.