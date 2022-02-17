State Wrestling Recap: Day 1

DES MOINES - The first day of the Class 2A state wrestling championships is in the books.

Clarinda seniors Kale Downey and Logan Green earned first round wins to advance to Friday’s quarterfinals, while Clarinda sophomores Karson Downey and Jase Wilmes as well as Southwest Iowa sophomore Seth Ettleman all went 0-2 on the day, ending their tournament and season.

Full results from Thursday’s opening session are below.

113: Seth Ettleman (Southwest Iowa)

1st Round: Lost by fall (1:46) to Kade Blume (Roland-Story). Blume is the defending champion at 106, top-ranked and unbeaten.

1st Round Consolation: Lost by fall (1:06) to Jack Showalter (Hampton-Dumont-CAL). Showalter entered the tournament ranked ninth.

Ettleman is eliminated from the tournament and finishes his season at 39-11.

145: Kale Downey (Clarinda)

1st Round: Won by major decision (15-2) over Justin Keller (Albia). Keller came in ranked number 10.

Downey matches up with Cale Kirstein (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) in Friday’s quarterfinal.

160: Karson Downey (Clarinda)

1st Round: Lost by fall (1:42) to Jadyn Peyton (West Delaware). Peyton is top-ranked and finished 3rd at 152 last year.

1st Round Consolation: Lost by decision (6-1) to Zayvion Ellington (Sergeant Bluff-Luton).

Downey is eliminated and ends his season with a 32-13 record.

182: Jase Wilmes (Clarinda)

1st Round: Lost by major decision (15-4) to Nick Reinicke (Dike-New Hartford). Reinicke came in ranked fourth and finished eighth at 160 last year.

1st Round Consolation: Lost by decision (8-4) to Johnny Argo (Davenport Assumption). Argo came in ranked 11th.

Wilmes is eliminated and ends his season with a 30-10 record.

285: Logan Green (Clarinda)

1st Round: Won by fall (4:55) over Dugan Tolley (Winterset). The match was tied 1-1 before Green threw and pinned Tolley, who was ranked seventh.

Green entered at number 5 and matches up with third-ranked Aaron Graves (Southeast Valley) in Friday’s quarterfinal.

Team Scores

T23. Clarinda 7

Southwest Iowa 0