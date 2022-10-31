 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State runner-up honors for Clarinda cheer

Clarinda at state cheer

The Clarinda cheerleading team shows off its trophy for a picture at the State Cheerleading Championships Saturday, Oct. 29, in Des Moines. The Cardinals placed second in the Class 2A Time Out Division. Front row, from left: Keely Boltinghouse, Skylar Kelley, Jorja Brown, Taylor Wagoner, Phoebe Garrett and Mayson Hartley. Back row, from left: Misty Wissel (Coach), Jasmine Osborne, Alyvya Woods, Lexi Clark, Taylor Rasmussen, Andi Woods, Cyerra Lauber, Kaitlin Gaunt, Emma Hanson and Shala Stroud (Coach).

 Photo courtesy of Shala Stroud

A year after winning a state title, the Clarinda cheer team nearly did it again Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Iowa Cheerleading Coaches Association State Cheerleading Championships, held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.

The Cardinals placed second out of 17 teams in the Time Out Division, just .7 points behind state champion Columbus Catholic.

Clarinda coach Shala Stroud said they had just two practices with the whole team together and made some adjustments on the fly on Saturday, but they performed very well.

“The girls handled everything we threw at them,” Stroud said. “They stuck with us and did everything that was asked of them and more. I’m so proud of these girls. We worked a ton and the girls came through still being one of the best in the state.”

Prior to the competition Saturday, coaches Stroud and Misty Wissel took the team to Fort Dodge Friday to watch two of their teammates compete at the state cross country meet. They met up with two more in Des Moines Friday evening, who were coming back from the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. Although they couldn’t be there, they then cheered for the football team as they played in a playoff game. From there, they checked in at 7:20 Saturday morning for their performance just after 9:30 a.m.

“We had 60 seconds from start to finish performing for the judges and getting the crowd involved,” Stroud said, “and they got it done!”

