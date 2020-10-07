State-ranked Red Oak sweeps Clarinda

The Clarinda Cardinals received a rude welcome back to the volleyball court after a natural schedule break of nearly two weeks in a 3-0 loss to Red Oak, Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The Class 3A number 10 Tigers rolled past Clarinda 25-5 in the opening set and continued to cruise to the finish 25-11 and 25-14 in Clarinda’s next to last home scheduled home match of the season.

The Cardinals finished with just six total kills for the match with Jessalee Neihart leading the team with three. Teya Stickler ended the night with four assists and Taylor Cole added two.

Neihart also led the Cardinals defensively with 10 digs. Stickler added eight while Presley Jobe finished with six. Cole and Emmy Allbaugh contributed five each. Faith Espinosa ended with three blocks, two solo.

The Cardinals were just 75 percent overall from the service line with one ace.

Clarinda fell to 5-14 overall and 1-7 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Lexi Johnson led Red Oak with 15 kills and 10 digs as the Tigers improved to 18-3 overall and 7-0 in the conference.

The Cardinals travel to Harlan Thursday before competing at the Indianola Tournament Saturday.