State-ranked Lions eliminate Cardinal volleyball

The Clarinda volleyball team saw its season end Wednesday, Oct. 20, in a 3-0 loss at eighth-ranked Des Moines Christian in a Class 3A Region 4 semifinal.

Game scores were 25-13, 25-10 and 25-18.

The Cardinals were eliminated with a 14-16 season record while the Lions improved to 35-6 and advanced to a regional final Tuesday against Nevada.

The Cardinals hit .111 for the match compared to a .312 clip for the Lions.

Paige Millikan led the Clarinda offense with seven kills. Brooke Brown added six and Taylor Cole finished with four. Chloe Strait put away three winners and Emmy Allbaugh had two to go with 20 assists.

Cole and Presley Jobe led the back line with 10 digs each. Allbaugh added five while Aly Meier finished with three and Bailey Nordyke two.

The Cardinals served at 85% for the evening with two aces.

The loss also marked the end of Jess Doyle’s first season as head coach and she said it was a fun group to work with all year.