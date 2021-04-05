State qualifying track and field sites released

Track and field teams across the state now have a good idea of where they will compete at their state qualifying meet.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released state qualifying meet sites for all four classes Monday, April 5.

Team assignments won’t be released until later in the season. The co-ed meets are scheduled for Thursday, May 13.

While assignments aren’t known yet, Clarinda and Shenandoah can safely assume they will travel to Treynor that day. Treynor is easily the closest of the eight sites in Class 2A.

Essex and Sidney will likely have to wait until the assignments are released to know where they will be traveling for a Class 1A meet. Audubon, Mount Ayr and West Harrison are all possibilities with those three schools serving as three of the 12 host sites in Class 1A.

State track and field meet qualifiers are compiled solely from the results of the state qualifying meets. The state meet is scheduled for May 20-22 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.