State qualifying track and field sites released

  0
Clarinda Cardinals

Host schools are now known for the state qualifying track and field meets.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association released sites in all four classes Thursday, April 7.

These meets are scheduled for Thursday, May 12, in all classes for both boys and girls. Team assignments will be released closer to the meets.

The top finishers at the state qualifying meets will advance to the state meet, which is scheduled for May 19-21 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Clarinda and Shenandoah will likely travel to Treynor for a Class 2A meet. Ridge View is the next closest of the eight sites in 2A.

Essex and Sidney will likely travel to Fremont-Mills for a Class 1A meet. Audubon is another one of the 10 Class 1A sites.

