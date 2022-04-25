State qualifying meet track and field assignments released

Each track and field team in the state knows where they will travel to try to qualify for the state meet next month.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association released state qualifying meet assignments Monday, April 25.

The state qualifying meets are co-ed and are scheduled for Thursday, May 12, in all four classes.

Clarinda and Shenandoah will make the trip to Treynor for a Class 2A meet. The two area schools and host Cardinals will be joined in the field by ACGC, Greene County, Kuemper Catholic, Missouri Valley, Panorama, Red Oak, Underwood, Van Meter and West Central Valley.

Essex and Sidney will travel to Fremont-Mills for a Class 1A meet. The two area schools and host Knights will be joined by AHSTW, Bedford, Diagonal, East Mills, Heartland Christian, Iowa School for the Deaf, Lenox, Riverside, Southwest Valley, St. Albert, Stanton and Tri-Center.

Qualifiers from these meets will advance to the state track and field meet May 19-21 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.