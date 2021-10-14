State qualifying cross country team assignments released

Cross country teams across the state now know where they will travel for their state qualifying meet.

Team assignments for all four classes were released Tuesday, Oct. 12, by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

Sites for the meets were released about a month ago and all four coverage area teams will make the shortest possible trip.

That’s not a short trip for Clarinda and Shenandoah, however, as Southeast Valley, located in Gowrie, is their destination.

Clarinda, Shenandoah and Southeast Valley are joined at the Class 2A meet by Clear Lake, Des Moines Christian, East Sac County, GCGR, Greene County, Pocahontas Area, Red Oak, South Central Calhoun, Treynor, Underwood, Van Meter and Woodward-Granger.

The five Class 2A meets take place Thursday, Oct. 21, with the top three teams and top 15 individuals, both girls and boys, qualifying for the state meet Saturday, Oct. 30.

The Essex and Sidney cross country teams travel to Southwest Valley in Corning.