State qualifying cross country assignments released

All four coverage area cross country teams will travel to a familiar site for their state qualifying meet, Thursday, Oct. 22.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released assignments for all four classes, Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Clarinda and Shenandoah are two of 15 teams at the Panorama meet in Class 2A. The top three teams and top 15 individuals at the Panorama meet, and the other four meets in Class 2A, advance to the state meet, Saturday, Oct. 31 at Fort Dodge.

Red Oak is the only other Hawkeye 10 Conference team in the field. The hosts from Panorama are there along with Albia, Centerville, Central Decatur, Chariton, Davis County, Missouri Valley, Roland-Story, Treynor, Underwood, West Central Valley and Woodward-Granger.

Essex and Sidney both travel to Mount Ayr this year where there are 18 schools in the field. There are eight state qualifying meets in Class 1A this season, so only the top two teams and top 10 individuals from each meet qualify for state.

Clarinda Academy is the only other Corner Conference team traveling to Mount Ayr. The hosts from Mount Ayr are there along with Bedford, Diagonal, Earlham, East Union, Interstate 35, Lenox, Martensdale-St. Marys, Melcher-Dallas, Nodaway Valley, Orient-Macksburg, Southeast Warren, Southwest Valley, Van Meter and Wayne.