State bowling a highlight of Pullen's four sport career

Clarinda senior Xander Pullen has had a fun four years competing in four sports for the Cardinals.
Pullen concludes our series on area seniors who have been involved in four sports throughout their high school career.
He played football, bowling, golf and baseball in his four years at Clarinda and said he’s already done with his two favorites.
“My favorite is either bowling or football,” Pullen said. “I’m better at bowling than any of the others and being around those people (in bowling) is great. Football is one sport you can actually hit people and not get in trouble.”
He’s been playing all four sports for a long time saying he doesn’t remember not playing baseball or football. He estimated he was 7 or 8 when he started bowling and 8 or 9 when he started golfing.
Helping lead the Cardinal bowling program to its first state tournament in February was his career highlight.
“It was my first time ever going to state in anything,” Pullen said. “I was happy to do that before I graduate.”
He said he knew something special was going to happen as they wrapped up the first individual game at the district bowling tournament, a tournament in which the Cardinals blew away their previous overall high score to earn a bid at the state tournament.
“Everyone had the energy to do something good,” Pullen said. “We bowled well in singles. I figured it would continue in Bakers.”
Pullen has continued bowling competitively after the high school season and also works at Frontier Lanes in Clarinda.
Pullen said playing a sport every season has taught him to work hard for everything and he recommends it to anyone.
“Do it, you’ll have a lot more fun,” Pullen said on advice for a younger kids being involved in multiple sports. “You’ll regret if you didn’t.”
He said it’s going to be tough to accept that his sports career is over in a few months, but also said he’s ready for the next step.
Pullen’s next step is likely staying around Clarinda for a few years before enrolling in the police academy when he turns 21. He wants to become a police officer.