State bowling a highlight of Pullen's four sport career

Clarinda senior Xander Pullen has had a fun four years competing in four sports for the Cardinals.

Pullen concludes our series on area seniors who have been involved in four sports throughout their high school career.

He played football, bowling, golf and baseball in his four years at Clarinda and said he’s already done with his two favorites.

“My favorite is either bowling or football,” Pullen said. “I’m better at bowling than any of the others and being around those people (in bowling) is great. Football is one sport you can actually hit people and not get in trouble.”

He’s been playing all four sports for a long time saying he doesn’t remember not playing baseball or football. He estimated he was 7 or 8 when he started bowling and 8 or 9 when he started golfing.

Helping lead the Cardinal bowling program to its first state tournament in February was his career highlight.

“It was my first time ever going to state in anything,” Pullen said. “I was happy to do that before I graduate.”