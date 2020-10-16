St. Albert sweeps Cardinal volleyball in regular season finale

The Clarinda volleyball team ended its regular season with a 3-0 loss to St. Albert, Thursday, Oct. 15.

Game scores were 25-15, 25-20 and 25-15.

The match also ended the Hawkeye 10 Conference portion of the season. Clarinda finished with a 1-9 conference record. The Cardinals travel to Atlantic Monday for a first round regional tournament match with a 6-19 overall mark.

The Saintes won their third consecutive match to end the regular season at 10-13. They finished conference play with a 6-4 record.

Jessalee Neihart and Faith Espinosa combined for nearly every Cardinal kill with Neihart leading the team with seven and Espinosa putting away five. Teya Stickler set up the offense with 12 assists.

Taylor Cole, Presley Jobe and Niehart all finished with 10 digs to share the team lead. Emmy Allbuagh and Stickler added six digs each while Espinosa finished with four and added two blocks.

Clarinda served 93% for the match with Stickler serving three aces and Espinosa two.