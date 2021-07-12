 Skip to main content
Spurgeon pitches A's past Chillicothe
Spurgeon pitches A's past Chillicothe

Clarinda A's

Members of the Clarinda A's congratulate Ryan Gamboa (No. 26) after he drove in a run with a sacrifice fly during Clarinda's six-run second inning in beating Des Moines Wednesday, July 7.

 Photo courtesy J&C Photography/Clarinda

Steve Spurgeon Jr. threw seven innings of two-hit scoreless baseball in leading the Clarinda A’s to a 6-0 home win over Chillicothe Sunday, July 11.

Spurgeon walked four Mudcats and struck out six before turning the game over to Jonathan Carlos, who struck out three over two hitless and scoreless innings to wrap up Clarinda’s victory.

Clarinda got on top early with a run in the first inning and then pulled away with three runs in the fifth frame and two more in the sixth.

Mason Maners, Taylan Mullins-Ohm and Isaac Lopez led the Clarinda bats with two hits each with Maners and Trevor Andrews both driving in two.

Maners, Ryan David and Isaiah Marquez all doubled as the A’s improved to 26-4 on the season and 21-3 in the MINK League.

Clarinda’s game at St. Joe Saturday was postponed because of rain. The A’s and Mustangs will now play a doubleheader Wednesday in Clarinda.

