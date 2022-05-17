 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring/Summer Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, May 17

Clarinda Cardinals

Tuesday Scoreboard

Girls Tennis

Clarinda 5 Lewis Central 0 - Clarinda advances to first state tournament since 1983. The Cardinals will play Cedar Rapids Xavier Saturday in a state quarterfina. 

