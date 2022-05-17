Spring/Summer Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, May 17

Tuesday Scoreboard
Girls Tennis
Clarinda 5 Lewis Central 0 - Clarinda advances to first state tournament since 1983. The Cardinals will play Cedar Rapids Xavier Saturday in a state quarterfina.
Tuesday Scoreboard
Girls Tennis
Clarinda 5 Lewis Central 0 - Clarinda advances to first state tournament since 1983. The Cardinals will play Cedar Rapids Xavier Saturday in a state quarterfina.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
South Page senior Cheyenne Sunderman has stayed busy throughout her high school career and is hoping for a strong finish to her third and fina…
The Clarinda A’s will open their 67th season of summer baseball Wednesday, June 1, with a MINK League road game.
TREYNOR – The Clarinda boys track and field team qualified nine events for the state track and field meet while the girls will send five.
Clarinda sophomore Justus Fine finished fourth place with an 81 and helped lead the Cardinals to a fourth-place team finish at the Hawkeye 10 …
SHENANDOAH – Clarinda juniors Taylor Cole and Mayson Hartley were given the opportunity they had looked forward to for a full year, and they t…
The Clarinda boys golf team earned a runner-up finish at a Class 2A Sectional Golf Tournament Wednesday, May 11, at Treynor, extending the Car…
The Clarinda girls tennis team lost just one match and didn’t have to play any doubles matches in first and second round Class 1A regional tea…
Saturday Scoreboard
RED OAK – For the second consecutive year, Clarinda’s Nathan Brown will play in the Class 1A boys state tennis tournament.
Tuesday Preview