 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spring/Summer Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, May 28

  • 0
Clarinda Cardinals

Saturday Scoreboard

Girls Tennis

Class 1A State Tournament at Iowa City

Shenandoah - Le Yuan Sun finishes 2nd at Class 1A state singles tournament, best finish in program history.

Clarinda - Mayson Hartley/Taylor Cole finish 6th at Class 1A state doubles tournament.

Softball

Shenandoah Tournament

Shenandoah 8 Stanton 3

Shenandoah 7 Fremont-Mills 0

Sidney 8 Shenandoah 1

Sidney 11 Stanton 9

Fremont-Mills 7 Sidney 2

Clarinda Tournament

Clarinda 14 West Central Valley 0

Clarinda 11 Thomas Jefferson 9

People are also reading…

Baseball

Shenandoah 6 Mount Ayr 5

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brown earns state tennis medal

Brown earns state tennis medal

Clarinda senior Nathan Brown ended his tennis career with a seventh-place medal at the Class 1A State Singles Tennis Tournament, held Tuesday,…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Colin Kaepernick secures Raiders workout after 5 years out of NFL