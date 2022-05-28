Spring/Summer Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, May 28

Saturday Scoreboard
Girls Tennis
Class 1A State Tournament at Iowa City
Shenandoah - Le Yuan Sun finishes 2nd at Class 1A state singles tournament, best finish in program history.
Clarinda - Mayson Hartley/Taylor Cole finish 6th at Class 1A state doubles tournament.
Softball
Shenandoah Tournament
Shenandoah 8 Stanton 3
Shenandoah 7 Fremont-Mills 0
Sidney 8 Shenandoah 1
Sidney 11 Stanton 9
Fremont-Mills 7 Sidney 2
Clarinda Tournament
Clarinda 14 West Central Valley 0
Clarinda 11 Thomas Jefferson 9
People are also reading…
Baseball
Shenandoah 6 Mount Ayr 5