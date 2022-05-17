 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring/Summer Sports Scoreboard: Monday, May 16

Clarinda Cardinals

Monday Scoreboard

Boys Golf

Class 2A District Tournament at Shenandoah

6. Clarinda 339

Class 1A District Tournament at Denison

5. Sidney 361

Baseball

West Harrison 15 Sidney 1

