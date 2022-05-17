Spring/Summer Sports Scoreboard: Monday, May 16

Monday Scoreboard
Boys Golf
Class 2A District Tournament at Shenandoah
6. Clarinda 339
Class 1A District Tournament at Denison
5. Sidney 361
Baseball
West Harrison 15 Sidney 1
South Page senior Cheyenne Sunderman has stayed busy throughout her high school career and is hoping for a strong finish to her third and fina…
The Clarinda A’s will open their 67th season of summer baseball Wednesday, June 1, with a MINK League road game.
Clarinda sophomore Justus Fine finished fourth place with an 81 and helped lead the Cardinals to a fourth-place team finish at the Hawkeye 10 …
The Clarinda boys golf team earned a runner-up finish at a Class 2A Sectional Golf Tournament Wednesday, May 11, at Treynor, extending the Car…
SHENANDOAH – Clarinda juniors Taylor Cole and Mayson Hartley were given the opportunity they had looked forward to for a full year, and they t…
TREYNOR – The Clarinda boys track and field team qualified nine events for the state track and field meet while the girls will send five.
Saturday Scoreboard
The Clarinda girls tennis team lost just one match and didn’t have to play any doubles matches in first and second round Class 1A regional tea…
RED OAK – For the second consecutive year, Clarinda’s Nathan Brown will play in the Class 1A boys state tennis tournament.
The Clarinda girls tennis team completed an unbeaten dual regular season with a 6-3 win at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Monday, May 9.