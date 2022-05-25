Spring/Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Wednesday, May 25

Wednesday Preview

Boys Tennis: Clarinda at State Tournament

Info to know: Clarinda senior Nathan Brown competes in the second day of the state tennis tournament after a 2-1 first day yesterday. The weather is keeping the final day of the state tournament as an indoor event at Black Hawk Tennis Club in Waterloo. Brown will play two matches today to determine what kind of medal he’ll get, placing between fifth and eighth. He plays Alejo Marcon of Pella Christian in a consolation semifinal. Carter White of St. Albert and Roan Martineau of Dubuque Wahlert are on the other side of the bracket and Brown will face one of them in his second match of the day.

Baseball: Missouri Valley at Shenandoah - PPD

Info to know: The Shenandoah Mustangs take the field for the first time this year in a non-conference home game. The Mustangs are coming off an 8-21 season last year. While this is game number one for Shenandoah, this is number four for Missouri Valley. The Big Reds are 1-2 including a win over Riverside Monday. Shenandoah won the only meeting last season 5-4.

Softball: Shenandoah at Nodaway Valley - PPD

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies are on the road for their second game of the season after opening with a 10-0 loss at Griswold Monday. Nodaway Valley is the opponent and this is the season opener for the Wolverines. The Wolverines were 15-18 last season and beat Shenandoah 11-5 in the only meeting of last season.