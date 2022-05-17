Spring/Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, May 17

Info to know: Clarinda tennis goes for a regional title this afternoon as they face off against Hawkeye 10 Conference foe Lewis Central. This dual has been moved indoors to the YMCA courts in Red Oak. The winner advances to a first round state tournament dual Saturday against the winner of today’s Cedar Rapids Xavier/Central DeWitt dual. Clarinda advanced with a 5-0 win over Audubon and a 5-1 win over Shenandoah Saturday. Lewis Central advanced with a 5-0 win over Southwest Valley and a 5-3 win over Red Oak Saturday. Clarinda beat Lewis Central 5-4 earlier this season.

Info to know: The Sidney Cowboys take the field again a night after a 15-1 home loss to West Harrison to kick off the season. Kolt Payne drove in Gabe Johnson for the only Cowboy run in last night’s loss. The Cowboys make the trip to Lenox tonight to meet a Tiger team playing its first game of the season. The Tigers were 21-12 last season and beat Sidney 22-4 in last season’s only meeting.