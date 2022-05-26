Spring/Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Thursday, May 26

Thursday Preview

Girls Golf: Sidney at State Tournament

Info to know: Sidney junior Avery Dowling competes at the Class 1A state tournament for the second year in a row. Dowling is one of 75 athletes on the course at the American Legion Golf Club in Marshalltown. This is a two-day event with each athlete playing 18 holes today and another 18 holes tomorrow. Dowling finished 32nd with a 36-hole score of 193 last year.

Softball: Shenandoah at Clarinda

Info to know: Hawkeye 10 Conference play starts tonight in Clarinda as the Cardinals and Fillies match up. Clarinda is 1-0 after beating Bedford Monday while Shenandoah is 0-1 after a loss to Griswold Monday. This is the first of two scheduled meetings this season between the Cardinals and Fillies. They split two meetings last year with Clarinda winning 8-6 and Shenandoah winning 16-11.

Baseball: Shenandoah at Clarinda

Info to know: It’s the season opener for Shenandoah as Clarinda comes in 1-0 after a win over Bedford Monday. This is the first of two scheduled meetings between these two rivals this season. Clarinda won both meetings last season 9-2 and 12-0.

Softball: Woodbine at Sidney - CANCELED

Info to know: The Cowgirls open the season with a non-conference matchup against a Woodbine team that opened its season with a win over West Harrison Monday. Woodbine won the only meeting between the two teams last season 2-0.

Baseball: Woodbine at Sidney - CANCELED

Info to know: It’s another non-conference game for the Cowboys as those haven’t gone well so far with a 0-3 opening to the season, including a loss to Red Oak Monday. Woodbine is 0-1 with a loss to West Harrison Monday, one of the teams that beat Sidney last week. Woodbine beat Sidney 7-5 when the two teams matched up last season.