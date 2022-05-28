Spring/Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Saturday, May 28

Info to know: The second and final day of the Class 1A state tournament takes place today in Iowa City. Shenandoah senior Le Yuan Sun won both of her matches yesterday to advance to the semifinals for the second year in a row. She’s the top seed coming in and will play twice today regardless of the semifinal result. Sun and the other three semifinalists are two match wins away from a state title. Catherine Straus of Spirit Lake is Sun’s semifinal opponent. Ella Tallett of Cedar Rapids Xavier and Alli Hagness of Waterloo Columbus match up in the other semifinal. Clarinda juniors Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole were 2-1 yesterday in the state doubles tournament and also play twice today to finish anywhere between fifth and eighth. They take on Gracie Goad and Natalee Hartman of Marion in a consolation semifinal. Landry Miller and Allison Narmi of St. Albert are in the other consolation semifinal and are up against Presley Blommers and Lucy Roach of Oskaloosa.