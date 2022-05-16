Spring/Summer Sports Gameday Preview: Monday, May 16

Monday Preview

Boys Golf: Clarinda at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals travel to Shenandoah and the Shenandoah Golf Course for a Class 2A District Tournament. The top two teams and top two individuals not from qualifying teams advance to the state tournament next Monday and Tuesday. The Cardinals are joined in the field by Boyden-Hull, OABCIG, Sheldon, Treynor, West Lyon, West Monona, Western Christian and several individual qualifiers.

Boys Golf: Sidney at Boyer Valley

Info to know: The Sidney Cowboys travel to Majestic Hills in Denison for a Class 1A District Tournament, hosted by Boyer Valley. The top two teams and top two individuals not from qualifying teams advance to the state tournament next Monday and Tuesday. The Cowboys are joined in the field by Akron-Westfield, Bedford, Boyer Valley, CAM, Fremont-Mills, Gehlen Catholic, Kingsley-Pierson, St. Albert, Westwood, Woodbury Central and several individual qualifiers.

Baseball: West Harrison at Sidney

Info to know: The baseball season starts today and the Sidney Cowboys are on the field for their first of three games this week. The Cowboys are coming off a 12-11 season last year, which included two losses to West Harrison by scores of 5-4 and 4-2. West Harrison was 20-8 last season.