Spring Sports Scoreboard: Wednesday, May 4

Wednesday Scoreboard
Girls Tennis
Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament at Atlantic
T3. Clarinda 21 - Mayson Hartley/Taylor Cole won number one doubles title. Avery Walter/Brooke Brown won number two doubles title.
6. Shenandoah 13 - Le Yuan Sun won number one singles title.
Girls Golf
Corner Conference Tournament at Sidney
1. Sidney 424 - Avery Dowling (94) finished first. Faith Brumbaugh (94) took second.
2. Essex/Stanton 463
Boys Golf
Corner Conference Tournament at Sidney
1. Sidney 338 - Cole Jorgenson (81) finished third and Hayden Thompson (81) fourth.
People are also reading…
5. Essex/Stanton 424