Spring Sports Scoreboard: Wednesday, May 25

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Wednesday Scoreboard
Boys Tennis
Class 1A State Tournament at Waterloo
Clarinda - Nathan Brown places 7th at state tournament.
