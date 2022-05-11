Spring Sports Scoreboard: Wednesday, May 11

Wednesday Scoreboard
Girls Tennis
Class 1A Regional at Shenandoah
Clarinda - Mayson Hartley/Taylor Cole win regional doubles title and qualify for state tournament.
Shenandoah - Le Yuan Sun wins regional singles title and qualifies for state tournament.
Boys Golf
Class 2A Sectional at Treynor
2. Clarinda 355 - Qualifies for district tournament. Cooper Neal (74) wins sectional title.
Shenandoah No team score - Jade Spangler (87) leads Mustangs.
Class 1A Sectional at Sidney
1. Sidney 341 - Qualifies for district tournament. Hayden Thompson (81) wins sectional title. Cole Jorgenson (82) and Kyle Beam (84) also medal.
6. Essex/Stanton 393 - Kywin Tibben and Dylan Barrett (96) led the Trojans.