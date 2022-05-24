Spring Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, May 24

Tuesday Scoreboard
Boys Tennis
Class 1A State Tournament at Waterloo
Clarinda - Nathan Brown wins 2 of his 3 matches and advanced to day two.
Shenandoah - Andrew Lawrence lost both of his matches.
