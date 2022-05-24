 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spring Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, May 24

  • 0
Clarinda Cardinals

Tuesday Scoreboard

Boys Tennis

Class 1A State Tournament at Waterloo

Clarinda - Nathan Brown wins 2 of his 3 matches and advanced to day two. 

Shenandoah - Andrew Lawrence lost both of his matches. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Naomi Osaka is knocked out of French Open in the first round