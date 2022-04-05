Spring Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, April 5

Tuesday Scoreboard
Girls Track and Field
Lady Cardinal Relays at Clarinda
Class 2A 1. Clarinda 210
Event winners: Paige Millikan (long jump and 100 meter dash), Raenna Henke (3000 meter run), Jerzee Knight (200 meter dash), Mayson Hartley (1500 meter run) and the 1600 medley, 4x800, 4x200 and 4x400 meter relays.
Event runners-up: Jerzee Knight (long jump), Bailey Nordyke (100 meter dash), Ashlyn Eberly (3000 meter run), Raenna Henke (800 meter run), Presley Jobe (200 meter dash) and the 800 medley and shuttle hurdle relays.
Class 2A 3. Shenandoah 123
Event winners: Kate Lantz (high jump), Sara Morales (shot put) and the shuttle hurdle and 4x100 meter relays.
Event runners-up: Ashlynn Hodges (high jump), Sara Morales (discus), Hadlee Kinghorn (100 hurdles) and Hailey Egbert (1500 meter run).
People are also reading…
Class 1A 2. Essex 105
Event winners: 4x800 meter relay
Event runners-up: Riley Jensen (high jump), Olivia Baker (shot put) and the shuttle hurdle relay
Riverside Meet
Sidney 23 points
Marley Shull finished 2nd in the 1500 and Lilly Peters 2nd in the shot put
Girls Golf
Sidney 199 St. Albert 200 Thomas Jefferson No team score
Boys Golf
Clarinda 170 Shenandoah 230