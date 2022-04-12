 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, April 12

Clarinda Cardinals

Tuesday Scoreboard

Boys Golf

Mustang Invitational at Shenandoah - Tournament reduced to nine holes

Large School Division

5. Clarinda 189

8. Shenandoah 228 - Jade Spangler finished sixth (39).

Small School Division

1. Sidney 172 - Cole Jorgenson finished fourth (39). Kyle Beam finished ninth (40)

7. Essex/Stanton 230

Girls Golf

Centerville Invitational

Shenandoah 429 - Morgan McGargill led the Fillies with a 97. Team score will be added when available.

Girls Tennis

St. Albert 5 Shenandoah 4

Boys Tennis

St. Albert 6 Shenandoah 3

