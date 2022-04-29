 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, April 28

  • Updated
Clarinda Cardinals

Thursday Scoreboard

Girls Track and Field

Drake Relays

Shenandoah - Sara Morales places 22nd in shot put with throw of 35 feet, 9.25 inches

Griswold Meet

2. Shenandoah 115

Van Meter Meet

5. Clarinda 69

Boys Track and Field

Drake Relays

Clarinda - Tadyn Brown placed 12 in the long jump at 21 feet, 1 inch

Griswold Meet

4. Shenandoah 63

Van Meter Meet

4. Clarinda 99

Girls Golf

Shenandoah 206 Atlantic 207 Red Oak 211 Lewis Central 255

Harlan 215 Clarinda 224

Sidney 222 Lenox 269 Bedford No team score

Boys Golf

Atlantic 156 Shenandoah 197 Red Oak 206

Clarinda 158 Harlan 186

Bedford 169 Sidney 175 Lenox 257

Girls Tennis

Clarinda 9 Harlan 0

Boys Tennis

Clarinda 9 Harlan 0

Shenandoah 9 Creston 0

