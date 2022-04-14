Spring Sports Scoreboard: Thursday, April 14

Thursday Scoreboard

Girls Golf

Shenandoah Fillies Invitational

3. Shenandoah 440 - Morgan McGargill finishes fifth with 98.

4. Sidney 447 - Ellie Ward finishes sixth with 98 and Avery Dowling seventh with 99.

5. Essex/Stanton 460 - Allie Sandin finishes 12th with 107.

8. Clarinda 477

Boys Golf

Lewis Central Invitational

8 Shenandoah 424

Clarinda JV 193 Griswold 201 Essex/Stanton 218

Girls Track and Field

Shenandoah Fillies Relays

2. Shenandoah 101 - Event winners: Sara Morales (discus) and Hailey Egbert (3000 meter run).

Event runners-up: Kate Lantz (high jump), Aliyah Parker (discus), Sara Morales (shot put) and Chloe Denton (100 hurdles). The Fillies were also second in the 1600 medley relay.

T5. Essex 44 - Cindy Swain (3rd in 100) and Olivia Baker (3rd in shot put)

9. Sidney 28 - Event runners-up: Marley Shull (3000 and 1500 meter runs)

Glenwood Meet

4. Clarinda 84 - Event winners: Paige Millikan (long jump - school record of 17 feet, 1.75 inches), Mayson Hartley (3000 meter run)

Event runners-up: Paige Millikan (100 meter dash), Mayson Hartley (1500 meter run). Clarinda was also second in the 4x100 and 1600 medley relays.

Boys Track and Field

Council Bluffs Relays

2. Clarinda 123 - Event winners: Isaac Jones (high jump), Tadyn Brown (long jump)

Event runners-up: Isaac Jones (long jump), Creighton Tuzzio (discus). Clarinda also finished second in the shuttle hurdle, 4x200

Underwood Meet

16. Sidney 14 - Event winners: Matthew Benedict (high jump)

Girls Tennis

Shenandoah 5 Abraham Lincoln 4

Boys Tennis

Maryville 6 Clarinda 3