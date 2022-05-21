 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, May 21

Clarinda girls tennis to state

Members of the Clarinda girls tennis team show off their state tournament banner and ticket after beating Lewis Central 5-0 Tuesday, May 17, in Red Oak. From left: Riley Nothwehr, Mayson Hartley, Taylor Cole, Brooke Brown, Avery Walter and Emma Stogdill.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Saturday Scoreboard

Girls Tennis

Class 1A State Quarterfinal at Saydel

Cedar Rapids Xavier 5 Clarinda 0

