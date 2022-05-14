Spring Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, May 14

Saturday Scoreboard
Girls Tennis
Class 1A Region 3 Team Tournament at Shenandoah
Shenandoah 5 St. Albert 4
Clarinda 5 Audubon 0
Clarinda 5 Shenandoah 1 - Clarinda advances to play Lewis Central Tuesday in regional final.
