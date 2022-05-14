 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, May 14

Clarinda Cardinals

Saturday Scoreboard

Girls Tennis

Class 1A Region 3 Team Tournament at Shenandoah

Shenandoah 5 St. Albert 4

Clarinda 5 Audubon 0

Clarinda 5 Shenandoah 1 - Clarinda advances to play Lewis Central Tuesday in regional final. 

