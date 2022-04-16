 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, April 16

Clarinda Cardinals

Saturday Scoreboard

Girls Tennis

Atlantic Tournament

1. Clarinda 19 points

Riley Nothwehr wins number 2 singles title. Brooke Brown finishes 2nd at number 1 singles and Mayson Hartley/Taylor Cole finish 2nd at number 1 doubles. 

