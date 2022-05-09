Spring Sports Scoreboard: Monday, May 9

Monday Scoreboard
Boys Tennis
Class 1A District Tournament at Red Oak
3. Shenandoah 12 - Andrew Lawrence advances to Class 1A singles tournament. The Mustangs advance to preliminary substate team tennis Friday.
4. Clarinda 11 - Nathan Brown advances to Class 1A singles tournament.
Boys Golf
Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament at Red Oak
4. Clarinda 355 - Justus Fine earned fourth-place medal with an 81.
11. Shenandoah 449
Girls Golf
Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament at Red Oak
4. Shenandoah 446 - Morgan McGargill earned sixth-place medal with a 99.
People are also reading…
7. Clarinda 463 - Tatum Watkins earned eighth-place medal with a 105.
Girls Tennis
Clarinda 6 Abraham Lincoln 3
Girls Track and Field
Fremont-Mills Meet
1. Shenandoah 110
7. Sidney 44
8. Essex 28
Boys Track and Field
Fremont-Mills Meet
2. Shenandoah 84
6. Sidney 61
9. Essex 25