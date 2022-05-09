 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Sports Scoreboard: Monday, May 9

  • Updated
  • 0
Clarinda Cardinals

Monday Scoreboard

Boys Tennis

Class 1A District Tournament at Red Oak

3. Shenandoah 12 - Andrew Lawrence advances to Class 1A singles tournament. The Mustangs advance to preliminary substate team tennis Friday.

4. Clarinda 11 - Nathan Brown advances to Class 1A singles tournament.

Boys Golf

Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament at Red Oak

4. Clarinda 355 - Justus Fine earned fourth-place medal with an 81.

11. Shenandoah 449

Girls Golf

Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament at Red Oak

4. Shenandoah 446 - Morgan McGargill earned sixth-place medal with a 99.

7. Clarinda 463 - Tatum Watkins earned eighth-place medal with a 105.

Girls Tennis

Clarinda 6 Abraham Lincoln 3

Girls Track and Field

Fremont-Mills Meet

1. Shenandoah 110

7. Sidney 44

8. Essex 28

Boys Track and Field

Fremont-Mills Meet

2. Shenandoah 84

6. Sidney 61

9. Essex 25

