Spring Sports Scoreboard: Friday, April 22

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Friday Scoreboard
Girls Tennis
Clarinda 8 Shenandoah 1
Boys Tennis
Clarinda 5 Shenandoah 4
The Clarinda girls and boys track and field teams won championships Tuesday, April 19, at the CAM Co-ed meet, held at Atlantic High School.
Clarinda senior Paige Millikan broke a school record dating back to 1997 Thursday, April 14, as the Cardinals finished fourth overall at the G…
Saturday Scoreboard
Tadyn Brown and Isaac Jones swept the jumping events, leading the Clarinda boys track and field team to a runner-up finish at the CBCSD boys t…
Thursday Scoreboard
Friday Preview
The Clarinda girls tennis team beat Abraham Lincoln by one point to take the team title at the Atlantic Trojan Tournament Saturday, April 16.
The Clarinda boys track and field team won six events, including one that automatically qualified Isaac Jones for the Drake Relays, and the Ca…
The Clarinda boys tennis team suffered a pair of close losses near the top of the lineup that cost them the dual in a 6-3 loss at Maryville Th…
