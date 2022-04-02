 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Sports Scoreboard: Friday, April 1

  • Updated
  • 0
Clarinda Cardinals

Friday Scoreboard

Girls Tennis

Clarinda 5 Lewis Central 4

Boys Tennis

Lewis Central 5 Clarinda 4

Girls Golf

Sidney 214 Essex/Stanton No Team Score

Boys Golf

Lewis Central 168 Clarinda 199

Sidney 177 Essex/Stanton 237 East Atchison No Team Score

