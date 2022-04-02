Spring Sports Scoreboard: Friday, April 1

Friday Scoreboard
Girls Tennis
Clarinda 5 Lewis Central 4
Boys Tennis
Lewis Central 5 Clarinda 4
Girls Golf
Sidney 214 Essex/Stanton No Team Score
Boys Golf
Lewis Central 168 Clarinda 199
Sidney 177 Essex/Stanton 237 East Atchison No Team Score
