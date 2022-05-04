Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Wednesday, May 4

Info to know: The Hawkeye 10 Conference girls tournament takes place today in Atlantic. Look for updates from this event on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Glenwood and St. Albert shared the team title last year. Clarinda has goals of a team championship and all six of their athletes in the field sport good records this season. Le Yuan Sun leads Shenandoah and should be the top seed in the number one singles draw.

Info to know: Sidney and the Fremont County Golf Course hosts the Corner Conference Tournament with a morning tee time. The Sidney girls and Fremont-Mills boys are the defending champions. The Sidney girls are coming off a 222 for nine holes Thursday in Bedford. The Essex/Stanton girls haven’t been on the course since April 19 and they didn’t have enough athletes to post a team score that day in Griswold. The Essex/Stanton boys posted a 442 for 18 holes last Saturday in Sidney. The Sidney boys put up a 175 Thursday in Bedford.