 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, March 29

  • 0
Clarinda Cardinals

Tuesday Preview

Boys Track and Field: Clarinda at Bedford

Info to know: Clarinda makes the trip east for its first outdoor meet of the season, looking to build on a couple strong indoor performances the last two Fridays. Clarinda looks like the biggest school in the field, so the Cardinals should have a good opportunity to take home several high finishes.

Girls and Boys Track and Field: Essex at Woodbine

Info to know: The Essex Trojans and Trojanettes open the outdoor season with a trip to Woodbine. There is a wide range of schools related to school size at this meet and a good first chance for the Essex teams to see where they are against outside competition, most of which they likely won’t see again this season.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brown named to all-substate team

Brown named to all-substate team

Clarinda senior Drew Brown has been named to the Class 2A Substate 8 all-substate basketball team by the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton calls for changes in Saudi Arabia

Recommended for you