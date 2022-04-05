Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, April 5

Tuesday Preview

Girls Track and Field: Shenandoah and Essex at Clarinda

Info to know: Clarinda hosts the Lady Cardinal Relays this evening with 14 teams scheduled to compete in the two-class field. This meet is being covered by Page County Newspapers. Look for result highlights during the meet at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Cardinals and Fillies are set to be in Class two with several conference rivals while the Trojanettes will take on a few Corner Conference rivals as well as a few other southwest Iowa schools in Class one. This is the season opening outdoor meet for Clarinda and Shenandoah.

Girls Golf: Shenandoah at Clarinda

Info to know: Clarinda hosts its second Hawkeye 10 Conference dual in as many days and its final home event of the season as rival Shenandoah comes to town. The Cardinals are coming off a win over Glenwood Monday with Gianna Rock’s 53 leading the way. This is the opening competition for a senior-laden Fillies squad.

Girls Tennis: Shenandoah at Clarinda

Info to know: The Cardinals are already 2-0 on the season after an 8-1 win over Glenwood Monday and now tangle with Shenandoah. A day after losing an 8-6 thriller at number one singles, Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley now has to face another one of the top athletes in the area in Shenandoah’s Jessica Sun, who finished fourth at state singles last year.

Boys Golf: Clarinda at Shenandoah

Info to know: The Cardinals haven’t won in two tries this season and now travel to Shenandoah where the Mustangs are competing for the first time this season. Cooper Neal led the Cardinals with a 40 in their loss to Glenwood Monday. Shenandoah is a small team, but has a few returners leading the way.

Boys Tennis: Clarinda at Shenandoah

Info to know: It’s also the opener for Shenandoah boys tennis as the Mustangs host a Clarinda team that has been on either side of a 5-4 decision in two Hawkeye 10 Conference duals so far this season, beating Glenwood Monday. Shenandoah returns a pair of athletes with state tournament experience, but will have everybody moving up at least one spot this season.

Girls Golf: Sidney at St. Albert

Info to know: The Cowgirls trek to Fox Run in Council Bluffs for a triangular that also includes Thomas Jefferson. Sidney is coming off a win over Essex/Stanton Friday. St. Albert won a home triangular over Tri-Center and Logan-Magnolia in its first time out last Monday. This is the season opener for the Yellow Jackets.

Girls Track: Sidney at Riverside

Info to know: Sidney takes the track for the first time making the trip to Oakland for Riverside’s meet. There are 13 schools scheduled to compete, including a few Corner Conference rivals for the Cowgirls.