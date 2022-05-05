Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Thursday, May 5

Thursday Preview

Girls and Boys Track and Field: Clarinda and Shenandoah at Atlantic

Info to know: The Shenandoah and Clarinda track and field teams make the trip to Atlantic for the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet. This meet is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for updated resuls highlights during the meet at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Our coverage area teams look to stack up the points and show well one week ahead of the state qualifying meet.

Boys Tennis: Audubon at Clarinda

Info to know: Coming off a fourth-place finish at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament, the Cardinals host Audubon in their final regular season meet. The Cardinals are 7-2 in duals and have won their last six. The Wheelers haven’t won a dual in seven tries this season.

Girls Tennis: Clarinda at Audubon

Info to know: The Cardinals finished a disappointing third at the Wednesday’s Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament and now make the trip to Audubon to battle the Wheelers. Wednesday was the first time Clarinda didn’t win an event they were part of this season. Audubon is coming off of its first dual win of the season, a 6-3 victory over Southwest Valley Tuesday. The Wheelers are 1-6.

Boys Track and Field: Essex and Sidney at Southwest Valley

Info to know: Southwest Valley hosts a boys meet tonight with the Trojans and Cowboys looking to round into form one week ahead of the state qualifying meet. The Cowboys were third and the Trojans sixth at the Corner Conference meet Tuesday. There are 14 teams in the field.

Girls Track and Field: Sidney at Mount Ayr

Info to know: The Cowgirls were sixth at the Corner Conference meet Tuesday and now travel to Mount Ayr looking to improve. This is an 18-team meet with everyone trying to put in a good mark ahead of the postseason.

Shenandoah/Lewis Central boys tennis and Shenandoah/Sidney girls and boys golf scheduled for today have been canceled.