Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Thursday, May 12

Info to know: Treynor hosts a Class 2A state qualifying meet with the Clarinda and Shenandoah track and field teams trying to qualify for next week’s state meet. This meet is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for result highlights during the meet at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The top two in each event automatically qualify for the state meet. The next eight best marks statewide in each event will also receive entry into the state meet. Clarinda, Shenandoah and the host Cardinals are joined in the field by ACGC, Greene County, Kuemper Catholic, Missouri Valley, Panorama, Red Oak, Underwood, Van Meter and West Central Valley.