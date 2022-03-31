 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Sports Gameday Preview: Thursday, March 31

  Updated
Clarinda Cardinals

Thursday Preview

Girls and Boys Track and Field: Clarinda and Shenandoah at Glenwood - CANCELED

Boys Tennis: Lewis Central at Clarinda

Info to know: The Clarinda boys tennis team opens the season with a home Hawkeye 10 Conference dual. This is the opening dual for a Cardinal team that has several returners who are primed for a big season. Lewis Central has already competed once this season, beating Thomas Jefferson 9-0 Monday.

Boys Golf: Clarinda at Lewis Central - PPD to Friday

The Abraham Lincoln girls golf tournament that Shenandoah was scheduled to compete in has been postponed and the girls and boys track meet at Griswold that the Essex and Sidney boys and girls teams were scheduled to compete in has been canceled.

